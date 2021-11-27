Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amarin worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

