Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,753 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 92.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DUST opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.47.

