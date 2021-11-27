Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of US Ecology worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in US Ecology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in US Ecology by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

