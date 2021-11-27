Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,928 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of First Bancshares worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.18.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

