Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.48 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.11.

