Goldcoin (GLC) Hits Market Cap of $4.66 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $3,777.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.00364143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,736,760 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

