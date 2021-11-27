Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 425.71 ($5.56).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.43. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 209.85 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 359.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 556.05.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

