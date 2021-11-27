Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

GBNXF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

