GeyserCoin (GSR) Hits Market Cap of $17,719.11

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $17,719.11 and approximately $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,176.50 or 1.94805618 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,628,646 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

