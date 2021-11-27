Gerhard Lombard Acquires 1,500 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Gerhard Lombard purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 81,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

