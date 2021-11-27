Gerhard Lombard Acquires 1,500 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Gerhard Lombard purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $21.48.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 81,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
