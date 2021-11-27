Georgios Palikaras Sells 343,436 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 1,442,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Georgios Palikaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total transaction of 702,901.02.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 3.90 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.64 and a 12-month high of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.90 and a 200 day moving average of 6.67.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

