George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$158.00 at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$141.00 to C$158.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WNGRF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.50.

George Weston stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. George Weston has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

