Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,970,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,697,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LHAA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

