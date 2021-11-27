Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 28,049 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,049 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 325.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

