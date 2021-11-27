Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,404 Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALF stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Alfi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

