Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 13,561 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.75 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

