Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Hits $1.81 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $26,227.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00232913 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

