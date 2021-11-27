Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

GMTX stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

