Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.50

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and traded as high as $64.84. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 38,363 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

