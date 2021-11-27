GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.47.

GPS stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. GAP has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GAP by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

