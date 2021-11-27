Gala (GALA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.56 Billion

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Gala has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and $2.56 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00234079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00088541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.