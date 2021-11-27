FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AMYT opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth $187,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

