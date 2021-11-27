FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Issued By B. Riley

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on URBN. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 80.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93,523 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 87.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.