FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34).

A number of other research firms have also commented on TARS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

TARS stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $53,099.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $147,978.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

