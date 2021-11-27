FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

XEL opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

