Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FZMD remained flat at $$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fuse Medical has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of -0.03.
Fuse Medical Company Profile
