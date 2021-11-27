FunFair Market Cap Hits $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00235283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

