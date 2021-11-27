FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $31.94. 11,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 33,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter valued at about $2,271,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter valued at about $18,466,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter valued at about $380,000.

