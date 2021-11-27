Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 1.01% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 567.0% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

