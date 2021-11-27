Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce sales of $310.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

NYSE FNV opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

