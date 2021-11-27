Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.35. The company had a trading volume of 103,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,705. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

