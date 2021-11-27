Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 245,069 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 181,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

