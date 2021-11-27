Foundry Partners LLC Sells 26,330 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GCO opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

