Foundry Partners LLC Invests $9.52 Million in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,162 shares during the period.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PBH opened at $56.41 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

