Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DXC Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.