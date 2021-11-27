Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48,536 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of KTB opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

