Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOJCY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of FOJCY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

