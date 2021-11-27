Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOJCY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of FOJCY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

