Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

