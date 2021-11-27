Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 251,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

