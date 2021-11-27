Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 51 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

SHW stock opened at $323.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

