Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,906 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Shares of BAC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $374.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.