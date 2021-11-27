Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FMTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

FMTX opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.52. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.