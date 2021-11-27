Font (FONT) Reaches Market Cap of $759,666.40

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Font has a total market capitalization of $759,666.40 and $565.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002845 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Font has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00234483 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00088533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Font

Font is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

