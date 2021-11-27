Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE FMX opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

