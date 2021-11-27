Folketrygdfondet Takes $11.85 Million Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Folketrygdfondet bought a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 658,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,000. FLEX LNG accounts for approximately 0.3% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLNG opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.33. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $23.87.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

