FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $3,495,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,897 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21,054.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

