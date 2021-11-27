FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Several research firms have commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

