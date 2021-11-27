FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

