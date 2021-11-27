FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 37.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 341,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,106,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 196,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

