FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

NYSE XFLT opened at $8.90 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

